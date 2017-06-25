Taber Equality Alliance says pride flag was set on fire in a second act of vandalism
The Taber Equality Alliance (T.E.A) will hold its third pride flag-raising ceremony in less than two weeks after a recent act of vandalism.
T.E.A says they found out Sunday morning that the replacement flag had been burned on the flagpole.
Last Monday, police were called after the first flag was stolen from behind the town’s administrative building.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony on Monday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.
T.E.A has released the following statement.
We will gather once again on Monday, June 26th, to raise the LGBT pride flag in Taber.
This will be the third pride flag raising in Taber since June 12th. The first flag was stolen early Monday June 19th. With heavy hearts, we learned today (June 25th) that the second flag had been burned on the flagpole early this morning.
Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the surrounding trees, or the gazebo.
We are still here. Our hearts are strong. This is not a deterrent, but a call to love.
What has been done to our flags spotlights the persistent and consistent oppression of LGBTQ people. If you have not experienced mistreatment because of who you love, or how you identify, then please consider yourself fortunate. Do not look away from what has happened in Taber. Twice. In 2017.
We will continue to show up, live openly, and love with whole hearts. We have tremendous love and courage, and we are still convinced that love will triumph.
We invite all our allies and friends and neighbours to attend on Monday, and stand with us in solidarity. We are proud to once again raise the flag in Taber.
May you find love today.
Taber Equality Alliance
#taberpride2017
#taberpride
