Taber Equality Alliance says pride flag was set on fire in a second act of vandalism

The Taber Equality Alliance (T.E.A) will hold its third pride flag-raising ceremony in less than two weeks after a recent act of vandalism.

T.E.A says they found out Sunday morning that the replacement flag had been burned on the flagpole.

Last Monday, police were called after the first flag was stolen from behind the town’s administrative building.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony on Monday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.

T.E.A has released the following statement.

We will gather once again on Monday, June 26th, to raise the LGBT pride flag in Taber.

This will be the third pride flag raising in Taber since June 12th. The first flag was stolen early Monday June 19th. With heavy hearts, we learned today (June 25th) that the second flag had been burned on the flagpole early this morning.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the surrounding trees, or the gazebo.