Wildfire burning near Garnet Valley between Peachland and Summerland

B.C. wildfire crews are fighting a small blaze in the Garnet Valley area between Peachland and Summerland.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. and is estimated to cover less than half a hectare.

It is burning about a kilometre away from a structure (wildfire officials couldn’t confirm if that structure was a home), but the fire isn’t believed to be threatening it.

Two air tankers are fighting the small blaze, along with a ground crew.