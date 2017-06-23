Boy, 11, riding bike in critical condition after colliding with car in east Hamilton plaza
An 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle has been taken to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car at an east Hamilton plaza.
A Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a plaza near Nash Road South and Queenston Road at around 7:30 p.m.
The spokesperson said the boy was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.
Hamilton police said collision reconstruction unit officers were being called to the scene to assist with the investigation.
