Canada
June 23, 2017 3:07 pm

Tom Mulcair questions Canada’s role in Iraq after sniper breaks record

By National Online Journalist  The Canadian Press

What goes into a 3450-metre shot? We break down the incredible obstacles Canada's JTF2 shooter faced.

A A

NDP leader Tom Mulcair is forgoing the celebration and raising red flags after reports a Canadian sniper in Iraq broke the world record for the longest confirmed kill.

National Defence says the sniper is a member of the ultra-secret Joint Task Force 2 unit deployed as part of Canada’s mission against ISIL, and that his target was more 3.5 kilometres away.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Canadian sniper in Iraq makes longest confirmed kill shot in military history

That is more than a kilometre farther than the previous record, which was held by a British sniper who shot a Taliban fighter in Afghanistan in 2009.

But while news of the shot is spreading around the world like wildfire, Mulcair has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raising concerns about what the shot means for Canada’s mission in Iraq.

In particular, Mulcair says the incident raises fresh questions about the Liberals’ promise that Canadian soldiers would not be involved in combat with ISIL.

The government has long maintained that Canadian soldiers in Iraq are not in combat, even though their so-called “advise and assist” mission allows them to shoot and kill ISIL fighters.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Combat ISIS
Canada Fighting in Iraq
Canada Role in Iraq
Canada. ISIS
Canadian Military
Federal Government
ISIS
Justin Trudeau
Operation Impact
Sniper
Sniper Kill Record
Sniper Record
Tom Mulcair

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News