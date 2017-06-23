5 Montreal stories you must read this week: June 23

From an exclusive story about an STM employee’s dangerous driving to a mother and daughter fighting breast cancer together, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Mr. Can Man

“He’s a staple. He’s a staple in the community. He’s a wonderful man.”

Ken McHarg has been picking up cans at West Island sporting events for years so he can donate to charities like the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

READ THE STORY: Beloved West Island ‘Can Man’ an inspiration to sporting community

Driving and texting

“I feel scared, I feel scared for my life and the lives of the other people.”

A West Island family has filed a complaint with the city’s transit authority after the son filmed a bus driver using his cellphone while on the job.

READ THE STORY: Montreal bus driver caught on camera driving while texting

Medical miracle

“We have to gain more in understanding how the brain works not only the immune system so we can deal with this very serious disorder.”

Experts are urging Health Canada to fast track the approval process for a drug that can help patients with multiple sclerosis.

READ THE STORY: Experts, patients call for more treatment options for progressive MS

A life’s work

A water main break was devastating for a Longueuil artist who lost her life’s work.

READ THE STORY: Water main break in Longueuil devastates artist’s home

Best friends

“Two best friends, two cancer diagnosis and two double mastectomies.”

A Montreal mother and daughter who were both diagnosed with breast cancer talk about their double mastectomies and fighting the deadly disease together.

READ THE STORY: Mother and daughter fight breast cancer together, undergo double mastectomies

