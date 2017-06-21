Beloved West Island “Can Man” an inspiration to sports community

Ken McHarg has been a beloved staple in the Pointe-Claire softball circuit for decades.

First as an umpire for about thirty years, and more recently as “The Can Man.”

“He really is a fixture and he’s kind of like the father figure to many sports teams in the West Island for sure,” said softball organizer Sharon Beaumont.

“He’s a staple. He’s a staple in the community. He’s a wonderful man,” said softball player Valerie Duncan.

Up until recently, he would be at games multiple times per week, picking up empty cans all summer and donating the proceeds to charities like the Montreal Children’s Hospital or West Island Palliative Care.

Over the years, he estimates he’s donated $50,000 worth of cans. And he doesn’t just hand the charities a check. He wants to know what the money is being used for.

“I just don’t hand it into the bucket where the vice-president or president buys a new chair with my money. With the Children’s Hospital they bought a big machine for the kids. They phoned me saying they would like televisions up on the wall for all the kids. I knew where it went,” McHarg told Global News.

But in recent years, Ken has had to slow down. He’s had to stay home more not because he’s five years shy of ninety, but because he has more important things to do. He’s now his wife Catherine’s primary caregiver. They’ve been married for 63 years.

“I’ve had a couple of heart attacks, four cancer operations, but I’m still here,” Catherine said.

Their daughter Karen passed away last November after a long battle with cancer, and the pair couldn’t travel to Calgary for the funeral because Catherine’s health had badly deteriorated.

But Ken somehow takes all that sadness and hardship, and converts it into a desire to help others.

Now that his wife is feeling better, he’s going out to the games again here and there.

The players are happy to see him back.

“He’s no spring chicken by any means, and when it comes to him running around in the hot sun for three or four days in the hot sun doing everything he does, it’s just heart-warming,” said softball player Kevin MacIver.

In the face of all the praise surrounding his work ethic and devotion to his causes, McHarg remains humble.

“There are people that have done more than what I have done. I’m just somebody who liked what I done,” he said.