Ontario man does any job big or small to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis

Mike Farwell is the voice of the Kitchener Rangers and is also a local radio personality. However, throughout the month of May, Farwell has been for hire.

May is Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Awareness month, a disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. During this time, Farwell not only used it to raise awareness of the fatal disease but he also worked doing numerous odd jobs to collect money for CF research.

“Name it. I have honestly run the spectrum. I mean I’ve done all kinds of things,” said Farwell.

From making schnitzel in a butcher shop to banding calves, no job has been too big or small for Farwell’s time, especially since he has been doing it all for his sisters, Luanne and Sheri. They died from the disease more than 20 years ago.

“I don’t know if I could put into words how difficult that year was,” said Farwell. “I lost both sisters in that nine-month period.”

Both born with CF, Luanne reached the life expectancy for her generation. She passed away on Sept. 15, 1993 when she was 24. On June 10, 1994, Sheri passed away at the age of 18.

“It’s a terrible disease. It’s terrible what it does to the body.”

Farwell4Hire started four years ago and it’s a campaign that runs each May during Cystic Fibrosis Awareness month. By the end of May, Farwell will have raised $150,000 for CF research through his odd jobs.

No matter the distance or the job, Farwell is up for the challenge.

“I have yet to turn [a job] down. I’ve gone as far as Wingham, which is just under two hours away from Kitchener-Waterloo,” explained Farwell.

“I’ve gone as far as Elora just this year, which is about 35 minutes away. I’ll go wherever somebody is willing to give me the opportunity to collect the money for Cystic Fibrosis.”

Since the deaths of Farwell’s sisters, the life expectancy for someone with CF has nearly doubled thanks to the number of medical advances made possible through research funded by volunteers.

“That tells you right there how far we’ve come.”

Farwell has extended his services until the end of this week.