Mother and daughter fight breast cancer together, undergo double mastectomies

In many ways, Merle and Lindsey Finklestein are like every other mother and daughter — but there’s just one thing that makes their relationship different.

“Two best friends, two cancer diagnosis and two double mastectomies,” said Lindsey. “It’s crazy.”

She’s been documenting the entire journey on social media.

It all began late last year, when at 22-years-old, Lindsey found out she had breast cancer.

One month later, she underwent a double mastectomy.

Not long after her surgery, Lindsey started 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

Then, this past April, another blow.

“We were sitting around the kitchen table; Lindsey, myself, my mother and Andrea [Lindsey’s sister] and I decided this was the perfect opportunity to tell Lindsey what was going on because she has everyone’s support,” said Merle.

“And I just said to her: I have breast cancer.”

In May, Lindsey walked her mother as she went to hospital for her double mastectomy.

Since then, Merle has had two more surgeries and Lindsey has been with her every step of the way.

When asked if cancer has brought the two of them closer — both women said that couldn’t be possible.

“Now, we just see each other’s breasts,” said Lindsey. “That’s the only thing that’s made us closer.”

“Or lack there of,” said Merle.

On Wednesday, Lindsey celebrated the end of her chemotherapy while Merle is waiting for test results to find out if she needs chemo.

In the meantime, they’re both looking forward to the future.

Lindsey will be graduating from McGill University next year and Merle is looking forward to helping her plan her upcoming wedding.

Until then, they’re hoping for a quiet and mundane life.

“No more excitement,” said Merle. “I think we’ve had our share of excitement for 2016, 2017, to last us like, forever.”