Mother and daughter fight breast cancer together, undergo double mastectomies
In many ways, Merle and Lindsey Finklestein are like every other mother and daughter — but there’s just one thing that makes their relationship different.
“Two best friends, two cancer diagnosis and two double mastectomies,” said Lindsey. “It’s crazy.”
She’s been documenting the entire journey on social media.
It all began late last year, when at 22-years-old, Lindsey found out she had breast cancer.
One month later, she underwent a double mastectomy.
Not long after her surgery, Lindsey started 16 rounds of chemotherapy.
Then, this past April, another blow.
“We were sitting around the kitchen table; Lindsey, myself, my mother and Andrea [Lindsey’s sister] and I decided this was the perfect opportunity to tell Lindsey what was going on because she has everyone’s support,” said Merle.
“And I just said to her: I have breast cancer.”
In May, Lindsey walked her mother as she went to hospital for her double mastectomy.
There are literally no words to explain the emotions that I have experienced within these last 6 months – two cancer diagnoses, two double mastectomies and two bestfriends. In each video, watch us walk hand in hand, standing side by side and expressing our love for one another. This woman is my hero, this woman is my inspiration, this woman is my mother. I watched you take care of me during these past 6 months and now it is my turn to take care of you. I love you champ 💜 #breastcancer #cancer #chemo #chemohair #chemoqueen #chemocutie #doublemastectomy #doublemastectomytrooper #doublemastectomyrecovery #doublemastectomyqueens #doublemastectomywithreconstruction #mastectomy #surgery #motherdaughter #motherdaughterbestfriends #motherdaughtergoals #motherdaughtersurvivors #bestfriends #longjourney #longroadahead #howtohavefunwithcancer #FUCKcancer #TeamHope
Since then, Merle has had two more surgeries and Lindsey has been with her every step of the way.
When asked if cancer has brought the two of them closer — both women said that couldn’t be possible.
“Now, we just see each other’s breasts,” said Lindsey. “That’s the only thing that’s made us closer.”
“Or lack there of,” said Merle.
On Wednesday, Lindsey celebrated the end of her chemotherapy while Merle is waiting for test results to find out if she needs chemo.
THATS A WRAP!!!! I can't believe that I actually get to type this but………. I have finished sixteen rounds of chemotherapy!!!!!!! Not only is it my last day of chemotherapy, it's also the first day of summer – talk about having one door close and a new one open! RING THAT BELL 🔔 👩🏼🎓👏🏻 #breastcancer #cancer #chemo #chemohair #nohairdontcare #chemoqueen #chemocutie #chemoeats #doublemastectomy #doublemasectomywithreconstruction #longjourney #longroadahead #almostfinished #ACT #AC #taxol #taxolhairloss #chemosteroids #chemoweightgain #steroidsweightgain #chemopiccline #chemoday #chemobell #ringthatbell #chemonurse #chemofinito #howtohavefunwithcancer #FUCKcancer #TeamHope
In the meantime, they’re both looking forward to the future.
Lindsey will be graduating from McGill University next year and Merle is looking forward to helping her plan her upcoming wedding.
Until then, they’re hoping for a quiet and mundane life.
“No more excitement,” said Merle. “I think we’ve had our share of excitement for 2016, 2017, to last us like, forever.”
