Police searching for ‘Twig Bandit’ wanted in connection with 6 east-end robberies

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with six robberies around the east end between August 2016 and February 2017.

Nicknamed the “Twig Bandit” because police said he propped open the doors of the first two premises he robbed with a stick, the man also allegedly robbed two Beer stores, a bank and a TTC collector at Midland Station.

In each incident, the man would enter the location with his face covered, in several cases by a surgical mask, armed with a handgun and demand cash, said Hold-Up Squad Staff Insp. Mike Earl said at a press conference Thursday.

The man is described as being in his mid 20s, between the height of 5’6″-5’8″ with long hair possibly worn in dreadlocks, cornrows or an afro.

He has been seen fleeing the scenes on foot, by bicycle or in an older-model black Toyota Corolla.

Security camera images and video have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)