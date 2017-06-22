Here are the 59 Sears Canada stores set to close and where you can expect liquidations

Sears Canada announced Thursday it is seeking court protection from its creditors and plans to cut about 2,900 positions across Canada. The company also said it will be closing 59 locations as a result of its restructuring plan.

“There are expected to be liquidation sales at the stores that will be closing,” a Sears Canada spokesman told Global News.

However, Sears warranties on products like mattresses and appliances will remain valid, the company added.

READ MORE: First Target, now Sears? Why retail jobs will keep disappearing

The struggling retailer says it will close 20 full-line locations, plus 15 Sears Home stores, 10 Sears Outlet stores and 14 Sears Hometown locations.

The company said the specific timing of the store closures has yet to be established. All other Sears Canada locations and the online retail store will continue to operate, the company noted in a statement.

Sears Canada said customers can expect liquidation sales at the locations set for closure.

Here are the 59 locations that will be closed as a result of Sears Canada’s effort to restructure its business.

Sears Full-Line stores:

Medicine Hat, Alta.

Grande Prairie, Alta.

Lloydminster, Alta.

Red Deer Relocation, Alta.

Kamloops Aberdeen Mall, B.C.

Bathurst, N.B.

Saint John, N.B.

Corner Brook, N.L.

Truro Mall, N.S.

Dartmouth, N.S.

Brockville, Ont.

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hull, Que.

Chicoutimi, Que.

St. Georges de Beauce, Que.

Alma, Que.

Drummondville, Que.

Regina, Sask.

Moose Jaw, Sask.

Prince Albert, Sask.

Hometown locations:

Cold Lake, Alta.

St. Albert, Alta.

Okotoks, Alta.

Spruce Grove, Alta.

Ft. McMurray, Alta.

Leduc, Alta.

Sherwood Park, Alta.

Creston, B.C.

Sechelt, B.C.

Grand Forks, B.C.

Orangeville, Ont.

Rimouski, Que.

Rouyn-Noranda, Que.

Melville, Sask.

Outlet stores:

Abbotsford Retail, B.C.

Winnipeg Garden City, Man.

Halifax Outlet, N.S.

Cornwall, Ont.

Chatham, Ont.

Cambridge, Ont.

Timmins, Ont.

St. Eustache, Que.

Montreal Place Vertu, Que.

Sorel, Que.

Sears Home stores:

Calgary, Alta.

Edmonton Skyview, Alta.

Ancaster, Ont.

Woodbridge, Ont.

London, Ont.

Scarborough, Ont.

Kingston, Ont.

Ottawa East, Ont.

Sudbury, Ont.

Windsor, Ont.

Orillia, Ont.

St. Bruno, Que.

Laval, Que.

Quebec City, Que.

Ste. Foy, Que.