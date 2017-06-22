Pedestrian struck by train in Maple Ridge

A man is in hospital after being struck by a train in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP got the call from CP Rail around 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

The train hit the pedestrian on the rail road tracks west of Port Haney West Coast Express Station near River Road and River Bend.

Mounties say the train stopped and the victim was located approximately two kilometers down the tracks in the 21600 block.

The man whose age is unknown is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP and Canadian Pacific Police are investigating the incident.