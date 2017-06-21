Castlegar RCMP searching for person who threw puppy from car window

After being tossed from a car window in Castlegar, a young puppy is getting some much-needed comfort from, of all things, a therapy dog.

According to Castlegar RCMP Sgt. Laurel Matthew, police are investigating an alleged animal cruelty case after a witness reported a puppy being thrown out of a car window on June 19 at about 6:30 p.m.

The witness told police the car had driven into the rural area of Woodland Drive near the gravel pit in Castlegar and then the dog was thrown out of the window before the vehicle sped off.

The dog was left in the gravel and when police arrived, they found the puppy curled up in the grass.

READ MORE: Vancouver to consider ban on retail sale of cats and dogs

It was not seriously injured but was checked by a veterinarian, who determined the dog was a female black Lab or Lab cross, one year old or younger. She has no microchip or tattoo and has not been spayed.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a black car, possibly a Honda.

READ MORE: BC SPCA investigating after dog found locked and abandoned in suitcase in Richmond

For now, the puppy is being getting the love and attention it deserves.

She is being fostered by Eve Turner, her husband, Castlegar RCMP Cpl. Brett Turner, and their dog, Phoenix.

Phoenix isn’t just any five-year-old Alaskan Malamute, he’s also a therapy dog that offers calm and comfort and primarily works with the RCMP Victims Services Program.

And according to Cpl. Turner, the puppy has become friends with Phoenix and the pair have bonded.

In the meantime, RCMP are asking for help in finding the person or people responsible for this act. If anyone has information, please contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.