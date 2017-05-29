BC SPCA investigating after dog found locked and abandoned in suitcase in Richmond

After being locked inside a suitcase and thrown down an embankment in Richmond, Donut is one lucky dog.

The six-year-old apricot miniature poodle has the keen ears of Richmond resident Graham Barrett to thank for his rescue.

Barrett was walking his two dogs in the 9600-block of Alexandra Road on Sunday when he heard a bumping and whimpering noise. After looking down the embankment, he saw a suitcase bouncing around among the bushes.

Not knowing what was in the suitcase, he called the police and brought the suitcase home. Barrett managed to pry one of two locks off the bag and partially unzip the hard-sided suitcase a little but the noises had stopped.

Police arrived at his home quickly and were able to get the other lock off to find the grateful poodle, which they named Donut, inside.

It is unknown how long Donut was in the suitcase.

The BC SPCA is opening an animal cruelty investigation and says Donut did not have any dog tags or tattoos and has not been neutered. But the poodle, which is well-socialized and in good health, had been recently groomed and had a fresh grooming nick on his nose.

The SPCA is hoping someone, maybe his groomer, will be able to identify Donut.

If anyone can identify Donut or his owners please contact the BC SPCA Animal Cruelty Hotline 1-855-622-7722.

