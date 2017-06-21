Victoria man facing 23 new charges in alleged 1970s sex assaults

A 70-year-old Victoria man is facing a slew of new charges, decades after the alleged sexual assault of 13 boys.

Victoria police say 12 new victims have come forward in the year since Harry Charles Sadd’s arrest in August of 2016.

The boys were between nine and 15-years-old when the alleged assaults took place in the 1960s and 1970s.

Sadd is now facing 23 new charges, including sexual assault, buggery and gross indecency.

Sadd, who had allegedly exploited his position as a badminton coach more than 40 years ago to conduct the assaults, was charged with three counts of indecent assault by a male on a male person and one count of sexual assault last year.

He has a history of prior convictions for sexually assaulting youth, but the 2016 arrest came after another victim came forward.

Sadd has previously worked as a teacher in Alberta and other provinces, and police said at the time they believed he may have other victims elsewhere in Canada.

Police released two photos of Sadd last year, one of him from 1992 and another from 2016, while other photos from his public Facebook page show him dressed as Santa.

Police are asking anyone else who may have been victimized by Sadd or has information about his activities with children to call them or the Men’s Trauma Centre.