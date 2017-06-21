New Brunswick to freeze property assessments for 2018 while review is completed

The New Brunswick government will freeze property tax assessments and set up an independent agency to handle the assessments in the future.

The announcement comes after a whistleblower alleged in March that more than 2,000 property owners were given improper and inflated tax bills.

Premier Brian Gallant has said his government is committed to getting to the bottom of the thousands of mistakes with assessments going back to 2011.

The auditor general is investigating the matter and is expected to report to government before the end of the year.

Local Government Minister Serge Rousselle says that review will be too late to make changes next year, so the government decided to freeze property tax assessments in 2018 to help ensure fairness and predictability for property owners and local governments.

Exceptions will be made for new construction, major improvements with a building permit and real estate transactions, or where a property assessment decreases due to market forces.