Some New Brunswick residents shocked by large property tax assessment hikes

There’s property rate shock going on in the pockets of New Brunswickers as a number of homeowners have received property tax assessments showing bill increases in the hundreds of dollars.

Carl Porter’s said his assessment is up 30 per cent from last year, costing him an extra $616.97. The Rothesay man couldn’t believe his eyes when he found out.

“If I could get this price for this house, they can have it,” Porter said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Shawn Peterson monitors the property tax situation in the province. His website propertize.ca allows residents to see and compare various types of property tax information.

This year, the increase is something he can’t remember seeing before.

“They’re seeing really significant property tax increases and a bill to go with it,” he said. “So it’s not just that your assessment went up it’s the fact that you’re now required to pay another six hundred dollars up to maybe a thousand dollars in extra tax.”

New Brunswick Opposition MLA Dorothy Shephard said she has also fielded calls from residents.

She said Service New Brunswick has admitted errors in certain cases and she wants to know if the issue is more widespread.

“I think it’s really important that the minister of Service New Brunswick respond to the public and tell us if there is a problem that’s more widespread than perceived,” she said.

In a statement, Service New Brunswick says “95 per cent of property assessments across the province have either been reduced, remained the same or increased less than 10 per cent in value.”

“If any discrepancy in property assessment is identified, it is immediately corrected by Service New Brunswick to ensure fairness for the taxpayer and the proper taxation paid to government. In the case of a miscalculation, a new bill will be issued.”

There is also a provision for assessment shock protection. The SNB website says “any increase over 10 per cent will be phased in over time making assessment growth much more stable and predictable.” It says “new construction and/or major improvements are excluded from this protection.”

Porter, who has appealed his assessment, is urging other homeowners to check their assessment thoroughly and, if necessary, do the same.