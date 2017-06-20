Crime
June 20, 2017 8:04 am

Halifax teen facing multiple charges after alleged car theft

By Staff The Canadian Press

Halifax police have charged a 17-year-old man in relation to the theft of a car

Alexa MacLean/Global News
A 17-year-old Halifax man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car, crashing it into a home and fleeing police Monday night.

Officers say they were called to Chappell Street at about 10 p.m. for a suspected car theft.

They say the car smashed into a home on Pinehill Drive and they later found a teenager trying to flee on foot.

He is due in court this morning to face charges of theft, possession of stolen property over $5000 and resisting police.

