Police investigate theft of pride flag flying in Taber, Alberta

Police in Taber are investigating the theft of a pride flag.

The flag was raised by Taber’s Equality Alliance just last week in the southern Alberta town east of Lethbridge. It had been flying behind the town’s administration building.

Taber police said they were informed of the theft at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said they’ve identified persons of interest, but would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the theft.

“I am confident that this theft will not deter the Taber Equality Alliance from their activities in our town,” Taber Police Chief Graham Abela said in a statement on the police service’s Facebook page on Monday. “We support healthy and diverse communities, and work hard to make sure all feel safe. We will work diligently to apprehend those responsible.”

Anyone with information concerning the flag’s theft is asked to contact Taber police at 403-223-8991.