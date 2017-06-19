Large police presence in Port Coquitlam neighbourhood

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal police incident in Port Coquitlam.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIOBC) will look to see if there was any wrongdoing after a man is believed to have killed himself outside his home.

There was a huge police presence on Audrey Drive just after 7 p.m. Sunday with heavily armed officers locking down the area.

The man allegedly fire shots in the air outside his home just minutes before police arrived.

No one else was injured in the incident.