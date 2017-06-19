Crime
June 19, 2017 8:37 am

Man in critical condition after armed assault in Côte-Saint-Paul

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

A 48-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after a Monday morning fight. File photo June 19, 2017.

Staff / Global News
A 48-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being assaulted with a blunt object in the Southwest borough early Monday morning.

Montreal police said a call was made to 911 around 4:10 a.m. after a fight between a group of people broke out on the corner of Hadley Street and Jacques Hertel in Côte-Saint-Paul.

“When the officers arrived on scene, they found the victim on the ground with serious wounds to his upper body,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

“He was transported to hospital in critical condition.”

One suspect was arrested and brought into custody Monday morning.

