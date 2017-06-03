Crime
June 3, 2017 12:55 pm

Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with NDG homicide

By Web producer  Global News

Shooting in NDG left a 28-year-old man dead in city's 10th homicide of the year. Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Global News
A A

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with the city’s 10th homicide of 2017.

Frederick Silva, 36, is being actively sought by police and is the subject of a pan-Canadian arrest warrant.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Frederick Silva is wanted in connection with the 10th homicide of 2017 in Montreal. He is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Saturday, June 3, 2017.

SPVM Handout

Silva is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on May 24, in the parking lot of the Cabaret Les Amazones located at 6820 St-Jacques St. in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

READ MORE: NDG parking lot shooting kills man

According to police, shots were fired following an altercation between two groups inside the club.

A sports utility vehicle, allegedly driven by Silva, was seen fleeing westbound on St-Jacques Street, with three other passengers on board.

Silva is described as a white man, standing 5’9’’ and weighing 194 lbs. He has several tattoos.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 immediately. In a statement, police warned the public that Silva could be armed and to act with caution.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Frederick Silva
Les Amazones
Montreal Homicide
Montreal Police
Notre-Dame-de-Grace
SPVM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News