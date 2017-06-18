Vehicle rams into worshippers leaving London mosque: reports

Several people have been injured after a vehicle was driven into a crowd of pedestrians in north London late Sunday night, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

One person has been arrested.

The Muslim Council of Britain tweeted that a van ran over worshippers as they were leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque after nighttime prayers.

The Evening Standard reported that a man jumped out of the vehicle with a knife, and stabbed at least one person before being wrestled to the floor by bystanders.

“From the window, I started hearing a lot of yelling and screeching, a lot of chaos outside… Everybody was shouting: ‘A van’s hit people, a van’s hit people’,” a woman who lives in the area told the BBC.

“There was this white van stopped outside Finsbury Park mosque that seemed to have hit people who were coming out after prayers had finished. I didn’t see the attacker himself, although he seems to have been arrested, but I did see the van.”

The London Ambulance Service confirmed that it was sending vehicles and personnel to tend to the victims.

Witness Cynthia Vanzella tweeted that police officers were frantically administering cardiac massage to victims on the ground.

The Finsbury Park Mosque was dubbed a “haven” for Islamic extremists for several years after the 9/11 attacks, according to classified American documents published by Wikileaks, the BBC reported in 2011.

The mosque was later shut down and reorganized. It has not been associated with radical views for more than a decade.

The incident comes on the heels of a series of vehicle attacks in London.

Earlier in June, eight people were killed and dozens injured after a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge, with the assailants also attacking people with knives.

In March, a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman to death, killing five people in total before being shot dead.

