Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into CTrain in downtown Calgary

A woman was rushed to hospital following a crash involving a car and CTrain Sunday morning.

According to EMS, the car crossed the train tracks at the City Hall station when it was struck at around 1 a.m.

Paramedics said two people were inside the car at the time and despite the car being badly damaged, the driver and passenger were able to escape through the sunroof.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.