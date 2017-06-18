Camera captures Florida man chasing off armed robbers with machete

A Florida man and his friend were hanging out on their porch early Thursday morning when they were visited by an unwelcome trio of men.

A camera captured what happened next.

The homeowner grabs his chair and then disappears off camera. The man then backs his way into frame while waving a two-by-four at a trio of intruders.

The homeowner drops the board and is pursued by a pair of men with a rifle and a crowbar as a third man with a machete watches over his friend.

READ MORE: Florida shoplifter somehow stuffs 15 quarts of oil, 30 DVDs down his pants

The man then emerges with a machete of his own, warding off his would-be attackers.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner managed to disarm the would-be robber holding the shotgun and held him until they arrived on scene.

Police say they located the suspect’s vehicle, with four men inside, a short time later at a nearby gas station.

Five men are now in custody facing a variety of charges, including armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.