Queen City Pride Parade welcomes first Regina mayor to ever walk in the parade

It was a rainy Saturday morning for the 28th annual Queen City Pride Parade in Regina.

Over 80 organizations walked with banners, floats and support for the LGBTQ community. For the the first time ever, a Regina mayor walked in the parade.

“I feel that it’s important and my council feels that it’s important that we talk about inclusiveness, tolerance and understanding human rights — all of these things are very important, so this is a good way to express that,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“I’m very proud to be mayor of a city that has a parade happening here, and I’m proud to be in the parade.”

Organizers say this is a step in the right direction. The first march took place on sidewalks, with some participants wearing masks and paper bags over their faces to protect themselves from persecution.

WATCH: Proud Regina citizens share their stories of the history of Pride Week

Now, it has grown to be the signature event for Queen City Pride.

“It is important to keep that visibility moving forward… There’s still discrimination and we have to fight for more equality. There is a lot of stuff that we have to progress through,” Queen City Pride co-chair Jesse Ireland said.

“Things are moving slowly, but it’s a consistent battle, and it’s great that we have that visibility of the pride festival, to keep that on everybody’s minds.”

Events to celebrate the LGBTQ community in Regina will be taking place all summer.