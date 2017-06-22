Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival

The Vancouver Pride Society has a full lineup of events for this year’s Pride Parade and festival 2017! This year’s Pride Parade is August 6th Full detailsMultiple Venues around the downtown area - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
CKNW is proud to be part of the 2017 Vancouver Pride Festival. There are tons of great events happening this summer and we hope to see you there!
The Vancouver Pride Society brings together members of the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender and Two-Spirit community, their friends, allies and supporters in celebration of the unique spirit and culture of the LGBTQ2+ community by producing quality, inclusive events such as the Pride Parade and Festivals. 2017 marks the 39th Anniversary of Pride in Vancouver, the most diverse festivals and parade in the city! Pride 2017 includes over 20 events throughout the summer.
StandOUT! Awards – June 22nd Roundhouse Community Center
East Side Pride – June 24th Grandview Park
Pride Sports Day – July 22nd, Venue TBC
Pride Premiere – July 26th – Robson Square
Pride Proclamation – July 31st – Venue TBC
Pride Movie Night – August 1st – Second Beach
Human Rights Panel – August 3rd – Venue TBC
Davie St Party – August 4th – Davie St between Jervis & Burrard
Terry Wallace Memorial Breakfast – August 5th, Jim Deva Plaza
BC Lions Pride Game, August 5th, BC Place
39th Annual Vancouver Pride Parade – August 6th, Robson, Denman, Beach
Sunset Beach Festival – August 6th, Sunset Beach
The VPS is committed to making all events as accessible possible, and 2017 will be the most accessible Pride yet. ASL interpretation will be provided by BC Rainbow Alliance of the Deaf at all Official Event sites. This year we are partnering with VocalEye to provide descriptive narration on the parade route for the blind and partially sighted. For a full list of accessibility services, visit: vancouverpride.ca/accessibility