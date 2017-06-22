Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival

CKNW is proud to be part of the 2017 Vancouver Pride Festival. There are tons of great events happening this summer and we hope to see you there!

The Vancouver Pride Society brings together members of the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender and Two-Spirit community, their friends, allies and supporters in celebration of the unique spirit and culture of the LGBTQ2+ community by producing quality, inclusive events such as the Pride Parade and Festivals. 2017 marks the 39th Anniversary of Pride in Vancouver, the most diverse festivals and parade in the city! Pride 2017 includes over 20 events throughout the summer.

StandOUT! Awards – June 22nd Roundhouse Community Center

East Side Pride – June 24th Grandview Park

Pride Sports Day – July 22nd, Venue TBC

Pride Premiere – July 26th – Robson Square

Pride Proclamation – July 31st – Venue TBC

Pride Movie Night – August 1st – Second Beach

Human Rights Panel – August 3rd – Venue TBC

Davie St Party – August 4th – Davie St between Jervis & Burrard

Terry Wallace Memorial Breakfast – August 5th, Jim Deva Plaza

BC Lions Pride Game, August 5th, BC Place

39th Annual Vancouver Pride Parade – August 6th, Robson, Denman, Beach

Sunset Beach Festival – August 6th, Sunset Beach

The VPS is committed to making all events as accessible possible, and 2017 will be the most accessible Pride yet. ASL interpretation will be provided by BC Rainbow Alliance of the Deaf at all Official Event sites. This year we are partnering with VocalEye to provide descriptive narration on the parade route for the blind and partially sighted. For a full list of accessibility services, visit: vancouverpride.ca/accessibility