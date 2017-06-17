Canada
June 17, 2017 8:57 pm
Updated: June 18, 2017 4:44 pm

Pedestrian dies after collision east of Vanscoy, Sask.

By Global News

Early Saturday morning, a SUV collided with a woman walking east of Vanscoy, Sask.

File/Global News
A woman is dead after being hit by an SUV early Saturday morning.

Warman/Delisle RCMP were called at around 1:10 a.m. CT to the crash on Highway 7, two kilometres east of Vanscoy, Sask.

The pedestrian died as a result of the collision.

The highway was shut down and traffic was rerouted for a period of time during the investigation. An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

