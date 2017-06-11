Canada
One dead, one injured after ATV rollover by Lanigan, Sask. high school

RCMP say a 19-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene of an ATV rollover on Saturday.

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old man is dead after an ATV side-by-side crashed this weekend.

At around 9:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, police were called to the rollover in a field area just north of the high school in Lanigan, Sask.

The ATV passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP officials said they cannot speculate on the cause of the collision at this time. A collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

Lanigan is approximately 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

