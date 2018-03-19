RCMP lay impaired-driving charges in fatal 2017 ATV crash near Lanigan high school

Humboldt/Lanigan RCMP announced on Monday that they have laid impaired-driving charges related to a fatal ATV collision that took place last year.

Police were called to a side-by-side ATV rollover in a field just north of Lanigan High School on June 10, 2017.

A 19-year-old man died at the scene.

As a result of an RCMP investigation, Kade Daelick, 19, is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80 mg and causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Daelick, from Lanigan, has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Humboldt provincial court on April 23.

Lanigan is approximately 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.