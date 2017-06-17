Two men wanted after robbing Strathmore 7-Eleven gas station at gunpoint
Police continue to search for two men involved in an armed robbery that happened at a 7-eleven gas station on Highway 1 in Strathmore, Alta. Saturday.
RCMP were called to reports of two men entering the convenience store at around 2 a.m. One man was armed with a long barreled rifle and pointed it at customers and staff while he demanded cash and cigarettes.
According to RCMP, once the staff member provided the cash and cigarettes, the man discharged the rifle twice inside the store in the direction of the staff member.
The men then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.
No one was physically injured in the robbery.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the men involved in the incident.
The following pictures are more images taken from the 7-Eleven’s surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
