Crews battling blaze at OK Tire in Abbotsford

A massive fire has broken out at OK Tire in Abbotsford, on South Fraser Way and Ware St. and crews are working to battle the blaze.

Firefighters responded before 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the incident, where heavy black smoke plumes filled the sky.

Gallons of water are being used to douse the remaining flames.

There’s been no details released from Abbotsford Fire as of yet.

Freelance reporter on scene Kevin Macdonald says someone was seen fleeing the OK Tire at the time the flames broke out, and that officers are not ruling out potential arson.

More to come.