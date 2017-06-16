Police find woman’s body in Dartmouth building, injured man outside

Halifax Regional Police said its homicide unit has been called in to investigate after officers were called to respond to a building in Dartmouth where they found a woman’s body and a man who appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers were called to respond to an “assault in progress” near Hastings Drive and Prince Arthur Avenue in Dartmouth at 7:42 p.m.

When they got there, officers found the man outside the building and he was rushed to Dartmouth General Hospital. An unresponsive woman was found inside and paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

This is the large scene that has been cordoned off, police say its blocked to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. #halifax pic.twitter.com/eI9OD5Bbc7 — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) June 17, 2017

According to police, the incident is not believed to be a random act.

Police cordoned off a large area, stretching from at least Portland Street to Hastings Drive along Prince Arthur Avenue. They expected to be at the scene for several hours.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area, which is adjacent to Southdale-North Woodside School.

More to come…