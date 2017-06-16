Whitecaps defender Sheanon Williams charged with assault following alleged domestic incident

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sheanon Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident, according to a statement from Major League Soccer (MLS).

Williams has been suspended by the team pending investigation by the MLS and Vancouver Police.

He is also to undergo an assessment from the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program

“We are working closely with MLS and local authorities and fully support the league’s swift action to suspend the player while further investigation takes place,” the team said in a statement.

The 27-year-old native of Boston, Massachusetts joined the Whitecaps this season following a trade with the Houston Dynamo. He has played 188 matches over nine MLS seasons.