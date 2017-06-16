Alberta RCMP investigating serious collision west of Edmonton
A section of a major highway west of Edmonton was shut down Friday morning because of a collision.
The northbound lanes of Highway 43 just north of Highway 16 were impassable and traffic was being rerouted.
Stony Plain/Spruce Grove RCMP said the collision was serious but didn’t provide further details.
Highway 43 and Highway 16 is about 55 kilometres west of Edmonton.
More to come…
