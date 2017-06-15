Multi-vehicle crash on Glenmore Trail results in serious injuries

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Glenmore Trail just before 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Calgary police said the driver of a tractor trailer collided with another vehicle, which then struck a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An elderly driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash snarled rush-hour traffic.

As of 5:30 p.m., westbound Glenmore Trail was closed at 52 Street S.E. while 52 Street was closed in both directions.