About $1 million of meth-laced lollipops discovered in ‘foiled’ Texas burglary

Police in Texas made an unexpected discovery during what seemed to be a routine home burglary call — a car packed with meth-laced lollipops.

The car belonged to two suspects found at the home, Evonne Mick and David Salinas, who have since been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office found about 272 kilograms of lollipops during the “foiled” robbery, they wrote on Facebook while sharing photos of the bust.

“It appears the candy was intended to be distributed among children and/or sold to juveniles,” they warned in the post, telling residents to “be on alert.”

The candy — found in shapes such as butterflies and Star Wars characters — was packed in large plastic bags, seemingly ready to be distributed or sold. Police noted that the street value of the entire discovery was about US$1 million (C$1.3 million).

Police spokesman Ruben Diaz told the Houston Chronicle he estimates each lollipop could be sold for about US$20-40.

While it’s unclear why the police department believes the candy was meant for children, concerns have been raised about drug-infused treats being ingested by them.

Admissions to Colorado’s children’s hospital for marijuana exposure roughly doubled after legalization, and about half of the cases involved edibles.

The issue has been discussed in Canada as well. A federal discussion paper obtained by The Canadian Press in 2016 flagged dangers edibles pose to children as a specific concern.

While marijuana is set to be legalized in Canada next year, sales of edibles will come later, once regulations for production and sale can be developed.

– With files from Global News reporter Patrick Cain and The Canadian Press