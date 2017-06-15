Man sought after robbery at Central Butte, Sask. bank

Outlook RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a man after a robbery at a Central Butte, Sask., bank.

Police were called the financial institution at around 1:40 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Investigators said a man entered the bank and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The man is described as having a stocky build, around five-foot eight, 40 to 50 years old and has a deep voice. He was wearing a dark jacket.

Police believe a dark-coloured 2003 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado may be involved in the robbery.

The Regina general investigation section is assisting Outlook RCMP members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Outlook RCMP at 306-867-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The town of Central Butte is approximately 140 kilometres west of Regina.