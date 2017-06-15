Crime
June 15, 2017 2:37 pm
Updated: June 15, 2017 2:41 pm

Man sought after robbery at Central Butte, Sask. bank

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  The Canadian Press

Outlook RCMP have released surveillance photos taken during a robbery at a bank in Central Butte.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

Outlook RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a man after a robbery at a Central Butte, Sask., bank.

Police were called the financial institution at around 1:40 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Investigators said a man entered the bank and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Maidstone RCMP recover stolen vehicles, issue warrant for Mark Morison

The man is described as having a stocky build, around five-foot eight, 40 to 50 years old and has a deep voice. He was wearing a dark jacket.

Police believe a dark-coloured 2003 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado may be involved in the robbery.

READ MORE: Thief breaks into rural Saskatchewan residence, asks for a cup of coffee

The Regina general investigation section is assisting Outlook RCMP members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Outlook RCMP at 306-867-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The town of Central Butte is approximately 140 kilometres west of Regina.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bank
Bank Robbery
Central Butte
Chevrolet Silverado
Financial Institution
Outlook RCMP
Robbery
Sask RCMP
Surveillance Photos

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News