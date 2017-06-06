Thief breaks into rural Saskatchewan residence, asks for a cup of coffee

A woman living on a farm near Unity, Sask., says she awoke at about 6:30 a.m. CT on Saturday to find a stranger standing in her bedroom.

To her surprise, the older, white man asked her to get him a coffee, then left the room so she could get dressed.

The woman quickly snapped a photo of the guy with her phone, then locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.

When Unity RCMP showed up, they determined that money and alcohol had been taken by the intruder.

The suspect was nabbed on the Yellowhead Highway, driving at erractic speeds with a ladder hanging out of his trunk.

John Nathanial Porter, 62, of Lucky Lake, Sask., faces multiple charges and will appear in court in Maidstone, Sask., on July 11.