2 people arrested following southern Alberta police pursuit

A man and a woman were arrested southeast of Lethbridge on Wednesday afternoon after a lengthy police pursuit that the RCMP said led to three collisions with police vehicles.

At 2:10 p.m. RCMP officers from Raymond attempted a traffic stop with a vehicle that had been reported stolen, police said.

According to Mounties, the vehicle drove away, striking two police vehicles. Officers pursued the vehicle and contacted several neighbouring RCMP detachments and Lethbridge Police for assistance. They also received aerial help from the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter.

During the course of the pursuit, police said three vehicles were struck by the stolen vehicle and at one point, an RCMP officer fired their gun.

The pursuit ended near the town of Foremost when two suspects were taken into custody.

The RCMP said nobody was injured and their investigation is ongoing. They said an update will be provided once charges are laid.