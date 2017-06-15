COMMENTARY: How much more can U.K. endure?

Many questions remain after that horrific apartment fire in London as the death toll continues to rise.

Why was there only one stair case up and down in a 24-storey building?

Why were there no fire alarms or sprinkler systems?

Why, when so many voiced concern over lack of safely precautions, was no action taken?

READ MORE: High-rise safety: Guidelines that could save lives during a fire

The reality of such a tragedy hit home when we were talking to Global News reporter Jeff Semple.

He was at community centre a few blocks away from the fire, where residents would gather to find out the fate of their friends and loved ones.

People roaming with pictures and calling out names in hope someone would answer or direct them to a miracle.

While taking to us live, screams break out as someone else is informed their loved one didn’t make it.

You can feel their pain in the pit of your stomach even though you never met them.

Soon the crowd grows frustrated and angry over lack of information and preventative measures.

READ MORE: London high-rise building fire death toll rises to 12, police confirm

Fights start to break out, people are pushing and shoving, police arrive to control the crowds and try to quell the melee.

We have to end our conversation.

After a deep breath, you have to wonder how much more the U.K. can endure.