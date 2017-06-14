Manitoba premier not ready to commit subsidies to Churchill

Premier Brian Pallister isn’t ready to commit to shipping subsidies after rail service to for Churchill, Manitoba was suspended indefinitely.

The northern community on the west side of Hudson Bay relies heavily on imported goods like food, fuel and propane arriving by train since there is no road leading to the town.

However, Pallister said it would be premature to grant any kind of subsidy until more is known about what commodities Churchill needs and how long repairs to the rail line will take.

“You don’t agree to a subsidy until you know what the subsidy is for. We haven’t assessed the damage on the rail line for example, we don’t know the time frames, we don’t know the nature of the supplies that are needed,” Pallister said.

“We have the advantage of a long runway so we know we can do additional air cargo but we’re not sure exactly what the nature of the list of things that’s needed is,” he continued.

Omnitrax, the owner of the rail line, said it will take four weeks to determine exactly how badly spring flooding damaged the rail line.

There are potentially hundreds of culverts and dozens of bridges that will need to replaced or repaired.

“The rail line is owned and operated by Omnitrax it is their property. I’m very interested obviously in determining to what degree they can fulfill the obligations in their contract and as expeditiously as possible,” said the Premier when asked if there is a place for the province to provide financial assistance to Omnitrax to repair the rail line.

Pallister said declaring a state of emergency had been discussed but not yet implemented.

He also called on the federal government to commit financial assistance, “oh absolutely of course we do, the federal government has resources that are far beyond ours.”