Train to Churchill, Man. suspended ‘indefinitely’ after flooding damage

Severe flooding and washout conditions forced OmniTRAX to suspend the train from Amery to Churchill “indefinitely.”

A news release from OmniTRAX Friday afternoon said an assessment done showed the track had been washed away in 19 locations and five bridges were visibly damaged.

“While the Hudson Bay Railway requires significant seasonal maintenance, the extent of the damage created by flooding this year is by far the worst we have ever seen,” Peter Touesnard, Chief Commercial Officer at OmniTRAX said in a news release. “The water receded to near normal levels only yesterday, and we hope to have engineers on the ground as soon as possible to conduct a thorough assessment.”

“The damage is unprecedented and catastrophic.”

A full report isn’t expected for “several weeks” until an assessment can be done on an additional 30 bridges and 600 culverts.

The release said they don’t expect the rail line to be operational before the winter.

The stretch of rail hasn’t been operating since May 23 when high water made it impassable. The rail line is a crucial link to northern Manitoba for food, fuel and all general goods.