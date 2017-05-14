Via rail checking luggage for alcohol on trains heading to Northern Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Alcohol will no longer be permitted as a carry-on for trains heading to Northern Manitoba communities.

Mayor of Thompson, Dennis Fenske said his council, along with other towns in the North served by Via Rail, received a letter last week saying passengers bags will now be searched for alcohol before they board.

“You can’t bring alcohol on board, you can check it, just like a plane,” Fenske said.

The policy has been in place since May 8, said Fenske, after concerns were raised about passengers bringing, or drinking their own alcohol while riding the train to Northern Manitoba.

“It’s become a problem for passengers and staff,” he said.

Passengers 18 and over will still be allowed to purchase alcohol on the train from on-board staff.

Fenske said the new policy is a step in the right direction for transportation to the North.

“It’s the right thing to do.”