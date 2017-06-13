Photos show widespread damage on rail line to Churchill

New photos show just how badly damaged the rail line to Churchill is.

On Tuesday OmniTRAX released photos showing large chunks of the gravel bed completely washed away, missing and warped rail ties and dozens of kilometers of track surrounded by water.

On June 9 the company announced the only ground transportation to Churchill on the coast of Hudson Bay in northern Manitoba had been suspended indefinitely and is not expected to resume until winter, or early spring.

The owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line say flooding that submerged a section of the track and stopped service on May 23 has caused severe damage.

"A preliminary assessment … indicates that the track bed has been washed away in 19 locations. Five bridges are visibly damaged and an additional 30 bridges and 600 culverts … will need to be further assessed for structural integrity," Omnitrax Inc. said in a news release Friday