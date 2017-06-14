Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan box office opens

The box office is open for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan. On the docket this summer is the tragedy Richard III and the comedy Twelfth Night.

Performances will take place Tuesday through Sunday, with matinee and evening shows on the weekends. Shows begin July 5 and run until Aug. 20.

The festival site is located near the former Mendel Art Galley across the street from the PotashCorp Playland at Kinsmen Park.

New this year are ‘pop-up’ play readings and drama camps for youth ages 11 – 18. Visit Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan online for a full list of events.