Suspects armed with knives wanted for string of ATM robberies in Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a series of bank ATM robberies in west-end Toronto.

Police said the robberies took place between May and June in North Etobicoke from Rexdale Boulevard to Steeles Avenue West.

The victims were targeted between midnight and 7 a.m. and all were approached by three men armed with knives, police said.

Police said the three male suspects, who had their faces covered with masks, targeted their victims after they had withdrawn cash from the ATM.

Authorities are warning the public to be vigilant when using banking machines in the overnight and early morning hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at http://www.222tips.com.