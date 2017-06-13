Vernon man handed probation for marijuana oil extraction explosion

A Vernon man was sentenced to three years of probation for his role in an explosion which caused $170,000 in damage to a Vernon apartment in August 2015.

The blast, which took place in the 3400 block of Okanagan Avenue, also burnt the accused and another man.

James Iverson, 23, entered guilty pleas to charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and arson by negligence.

Crown counsel said the incident happened when Iverson and another man were extracting marijuana oil from marijuana shake in the apartment’s bathroom. However, there was a buildup of butane, and an electrical spark ignited the gas causing an explosion.

Iverson suffered third-degree burns to 85 per cent of his body and is still visibly scared. Meanwhile, the other man producing marijuana oil with Iverson suffered burns to 25 per cent of his body.

In court on Tuesday Iverson offered an apology.

“It was never my intention to cause an explosion or to harm anybody in any way shape or form,” said Iverson.

“I would like to express my deepest regrets that there were other people that were affected due to my negligent actions.”

Noting Iverson’s remorse and his injuries the judge sentenced the Vernon man to three years of probation.

For the first six months Iverson will have to abide by a curfew. He’s also required to do 50 hours of community work.

Three other charges against Iverson were stayed.