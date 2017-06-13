Entertainment
June 13, 2017 5:54 pm

Stephen King says Donald Trump blocked him on Twitter

By Staff The Associated Press

In this June 1, 2017 file photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York. King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked by America‚Äôs head of state on Twitter. The author of ‚ÄúFirestarter‚Äù and ‚ÄúIt‚Äù tweeted on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that Trump has blocked him on the social media website.

BANGOR, Maine – Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter.

The author of “Firestarter” and “It” tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, “I may have to kill myself.”

King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly. He tweeted in February that Trump “screws up” America’s relationship with Australia. He called Trump “an impulsive, bad-tempered idiot.”

King tweeted a lament in December that Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote was by a margin of millions and Trump was still going to become president.

Lawyers for two Twitter users last week sent the White House a letter demanding they be un-blocked from the @realDonaldTrump account. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment then.

