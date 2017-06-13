Brett Wilson slams Calgary mayor and council for ‘doddling’ on new arena

Calgary businessman and entrepreneur Brett Wilson is slamming Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and city councillors for not working faster to build a new arena.

Wilson is a minority owner of the Nashville Predators and joined Global News on Tuesday to discuss the team’s playoff run and the so-called “Smashville” spirit.

“The big fun thing was who’s going to perform inside – but also, who’s going to perform outside,” he said. “This sort of stuff brings communities together – and that’s really why I share some of this, with the envy that Calgary could be that, if we weren’t doddling.”

READ MORE: Calgary pursues ‘Victoria Park option’ for new arena: ‘This needs to happen sooner than later’

“To have dragged as it has, shows a lack of vision and leadership,” he said. “The arena in Nashville was built by the mayor, hoping to attract an NHL hockey team. We have a mayor and council in this case, dragging this whole conversation for years – at the risk of losing.”

“I’m not saying the [Calgary] Flames are planning to leave – that’s not the case at all – but we’re losing the environment, we’re losing the sprit, we’re losing the community, we’re losing all of the things that could be.”

“You watch Nashville, and people say ‘how did Nashville do that’ – well they did it because they cared, and that was really community leadership coming together with the ownership of the [Predators] – and guess what? The players, the fans, the celebrities – everybody came together.”

READ MORE: New vision for Victoria Park in downtown Calgary revealed

In April, Calgary city council voted to continue working on the proposed Victoria Park arena option with Calgary Sports and Entertainment.

A survey from Mainstreet Research released in May suggested 50 per cent of Calgarians believe the city needs a new arena. It also found 60 per cent of respondents would support the City of Calgary if it decided to support construction of a new arena by providing land or using savings that would not impact their taxes.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames’ Brian Burke wants taxpayer dollars to help with new arena