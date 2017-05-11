Calgary councillors to release survey results on public funding for new arena

The results of a public survey commissioned to better understand how Calgarians feel about taxpayer money being used for a new arena will be unveiled on Thursday.

Results of the survey will be presented by Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating at the Calgary Municipal Building at 12:15 p.m.

Seven other councillors will also be in attendance, including Ward Sutherland, Joe Magliocca, Jim Stevenson, Ray Jones, Andre Chabot, Diane Colley-Urquhart and Peter Demong.

READ MORE: Calgary pursues ‘Victoria Park option’ for new arena: ‘This needs to happen sooner than later’

In March, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters that plans to build a new home for the Calgary Flames in the city’s West Village are “dead.” Instead, city council has voted to continue working on a proposed arena site in Victoria Park.

Previously dubbed “Plan B” by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the second proposed spot for a new arena is now being called the “Victoria Park option” by councillors.