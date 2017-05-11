Calgary City Council
May 11, 2017 12:15 pm

Calgary councillors to release survey results on public funding for new arena

By Online Reporter  Global News

The Saddledome arena, home to the Calgary Flames, in the foreground of the downtown skyline in Calgary, Alberta on May 1, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
The results of a public survey commissioned to better understand how Calgarians feel about taxpayer money being used for a new arena will be unveiled on Thursday.

Results of the survey will be presented by Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating at the Calgary Municipal Building at 12:15 p.m.

Seven other councillors will also be in attendance, including Ward Sutherland, Joe Magliocca, Jim Stevenson, Ray Jones, Andre Chabot, Diane Colley-Urquhart and Peter Demong.

In March, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters that plans to build a new home for the Calgary Flames in the city’s West Village are “dead.” Instead, city council has voted to continue working on a proposed arena site in Victoria Park.

Previously dubbed “Plan B” by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the second proposed spot for a new arena is now being called the “Victoria Park option” by councillors.

